A federal judge will decide whether the Kealohas are guilty of alleged financial crimes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge has approved the Kealohas’ request to waive their right to a jury trial in an upcoming case on alleged financial crimes.
The decision means that federal Judge Michael Seabright will listen to the facts in the trial and decide whether they’re guilty or not.
Former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his ex-deputy prosecutor wife wife, Katherine, were convicted in June of conspiracy and obstruction for setting up a relative they were feuding with. They framed him for the theft of their mailbox because he was about to expose them for stealing from other relatives.
The Kealohas are slated to be sentenced in that case later this month. Their second trial revolves around alleged financial crimes. Katherine Kealoha also faces a third trial for drug charges.
Both Kealohas were in court Wednesday for the judge’s decision.
Katherine Kealoha, who is behind bars as she awaits sentencing, was in a white Federal Detention Center jumpsuit. Louis Kealoha left the courthouse after the decision without making a comment. He did appear to be in good spirits, though, smiling and waving to reporters as he walked to his car.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.