Ethics board examines possible conflict of interest between TMT opponents, prosecutor

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Board of Ethics is expected to make a decision next month on a possible conflict of interest with a Hawaii County prosecuting attorney.
The board is looking into whether a conflict lays between prosecutor Mitch Roth and the TMT protesters who were arrested.
West Hawaii Today reports Roth’s son works at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. His wife works at the Subaru Telescope.
Both of those places are operated by organizations that are partners in the TMT project.
Roth assured the board there would be no conflict of interest, West Hawaii Today reported.
But in the meantime, he turned 30 cases over to the attorney general until the ethics board makes a decision.
