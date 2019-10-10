Deputy sheriff’s firearm, bulletproof vest stolen in early morning car break-in

MOILIILI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -State public safety officials say someone broke into a deputy sheriff’s car in Moiliili at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A spokesperson said the deputy put a bag containing his state-issued firearm, bulletproof vest and other belongings in his privately-owned vehicle.
Authorities said he locked his car and returned to his house to grab his lunch.
He went back to his car minutes later to find his window broken and bag gone. Thieves also got away with another one of his personal vehicles.
The deputy reported the theft to the public safety department and Honolulu police.
State officials say HPD is helping sheriffs find the suspect and the stolen items.
This story may be updated.
