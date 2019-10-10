Crews repair 2 vandalized gravestones at Hawaiian Mission Houses’ cemetery

Crews repair 2 vandalized gravestones at Hawaiian Mission Houses’ cemetery
Officials say Stonecrafters spent the past month repairing the gravestones, which are at least a century old. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Davis Pitner | October 9, 2019 at 4:19 PM HST - Updated October 9 at 4:19 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two headstones that were damaged at Hawaiian Mission Houses’ cemetery in June were re-installed Wednesday.

A spokesperson said Stonecrafters spent the past month repairing the gravestones, which are more than a century old.

The person who allegedly knocked them over was arrested about three weeks after the incident.

Police have said it didn’t appear to be linked to a separate incident at Kawaiahao Church Cemetery in June, in which 27 gravestones were vandalized.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.