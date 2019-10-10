Crews repair 2 vandalized gravestones at Hawaiian Mission Houses’ cemetery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two headstones that were damaged at Hawaiian Mission Houses’ cemetery in June were re-installed Wednesday.
A spokesperson said Stonecrafters spent the past month repairing the gravestones, which are more than a century old.
The person who allegedly knocked them over was arrested about three weeks after the incident.
Police have said it didn’t appear to be linked to a separate incident at Kawaiahao Church Cemetery in June, in which 27 gravestones were vandalized.
