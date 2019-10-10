Bomb squad called to West Oahu towing company after grenades found in stolen vehicle

WEST OAHU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A bomb squad responded to an Ewa Beach tow company, prompting an hours-long evacuation Wednesday night.
An employee with All Island Automotive Towing Company says two grenades were reported in a stolen vehicle at about 5:30 p.m.
The company picked up the car on Lehua Avenue in Pearl City earlier in the day, at the request of Honolulu police. Then, they towed the vehicle to a lot on Vinson Road.
“When the owners came to retrieve their vehicle, they were going through property with the officer of what was left behind in the vehicle and the officer had discovered that there were the grenades in the vehicle and immediately evacuated the property,” said employee Kanoe Hamilton.
The bomb squad was called to investigate. Hamilton says 12 people evacuated the property.
Workers were allowed to return just after 9 p.m.
Police opened an auto theft case as well as an illegal explosives case.
