Honolulu’s airport is the worst. Well, almost, according to a new survey

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It could be worse for Honolulu’s airport.
The first stop for millions of visitors to Oahu each year could be at the very bottom of the pack in customer satisfaction among large airports nationally.
Instead, according to a new study, it’s next to last ― just above LaGuardia Airport.
The J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study polled nearly 33,000 travelers nationally on their airport experiences to come up with the rankings.
The survey was based on six factors: Terminal facilities, airport accessibility, baggage claim, security check, baggage check and food, beverage and retail options.
On a 1,000-point scale, Honolulu’s airport earned 719 points.
At the top of the pack for large airports: Portland International (with 833 points).
Travelers ranked Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport no. 1 among mega-airports.
For medium-sized airports, Indianapolis Airport took the top spot.
Kahului Airport, meanwhile, was ranked the worst medium-sized airport in the survey.
The survey said medium-sized airports see 4.5 to 9.9 million passengers a year, while large airports see up to 32.9 million.
For anyone who’s traveled through Honolulu’s airport, the new ranking likely doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact, earlier this year the CEO of United Airlines said Honolulu’s dilapidated airport could actually impact future travel to the islands.
The state is quick to note that it’s working to improve the airport experience across the islands, investing $3 billion in the state’s airport system to address concerns. And ongoing construction at the airport, experts note, could have also hurt Honolulu’s rankings in the national survey.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.