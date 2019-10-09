Transport of wind farm equipment to require Kamehameha Highway closure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s North Shore will be closed late Wednesday into early Thursday so crews can transport large equipment for a Kahuku wind farm project.
The state Transportation Department said the highway will be closed from midnight to 2 a.m. between Laniakea Beach and Sunset Beach.
There will also be roving closures in place between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday on:
- The H-1 Freeway eastbound between Kalaeloa Boulevard and the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp;
- Kamehameha Highway northbound between H-1 eastbound and Ka Uka Boulevard to the H-2 Freeway;
- The H-2 Freeway northbound from Ka Uka Boulevard to Wilikina Drive;
- Wilikina Drive to Kamananui Road and the Joseph P. Leong Bypass.
The closures are for Na Pua Makani Windfarm Project equipment.
Electronic message boards will be posted, and officers will be on hand to direct traffic.
