Southwest flight attendant gives ‘in-flight entertainment’ a new meaning
By Davis Pitner | October 9, 2019 at 12:15 PM HST - Updated October 9 at 12:26 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight from Maui to Honolulu got a special treat Tuesday.

A flight attendant nicknamed “Scooby” surprised everyone with her rendition of the theme song to "The Jeffersons."

Cell phone video taken of the performance shows the entire cabin giving her a round of applause.

It’s unclear if “Scooby” serenades passengers on every flight.

But customers on the Maui to Honolulu trip say it was a a delight hearing her hit all the high notes.

