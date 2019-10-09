Southwest flight attendant gives ‘in-flight entertainment’ a new meaning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight from Maui to Honolulu got a special treat Tuesday.
A flight attendant nicknamed “Scooby” surprised everyone with her rendition of the theme song to "The Jeffersons."
Cell phone video taken of the performance shows the entire cabin giving her a round of applause.
It’s unclear if “Scooby” serenades passengers on every flight.
But customers on the Maui to Honolulu trip say it was a a delight hearing her hit all the high notes.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.