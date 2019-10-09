Maui police searching for man connected to arson case at paroling office

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Maui police are hopeful tips from the community will lead to the arrest of an arson suspect.
The man was briefly seen on surveillance cameras near the Hawaii Paroling Authority in the Wailuku Industrial Area on Aug. 6.
Early that morning, a fire broke out at the facility. The man, whose face wasn’t visible in any of the footage, was seen walking away around 4:45 a.m. that morning.
“Investigations conducted by MPD detectives found this video surveillance footage which captured the offender walking away from the scene,” Sgt. John Sang of the Maui Police Department said. “The offender is approximately six feet tall, with a light to heavy build. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie jacket.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Maui Police at 244-6400.
