Longtime Hawaii lawmaker bids aloha to politics, announces she won’t seek reelection

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kailua-Kaneohe Bay Representative Cynthia Thielen feels the time is now to close the curtain on her political career.
“I am deeply grateful for the 30 years of support from my District. After this long term of service, though, it’s time to move on,” Rep. Thielen said.
Rep. Thielen announced Tuesday she won’t be seeking reelection to the Hawaii State House of Representatives.
“While I’m still fiercely advocating for our District at my strategic and mental peaks, and thankfully have a clean bill of health, I believe our District needs someone who will be 100% actively meeting with and representing them 24/7 for years to come. At age 86, that is something I no longer feel able to do,” she said.
Over the years, Thielen, 86, has been an outspoken advocate for issues facing her community ranging from helicopter noise to vacation rentals.
In 2006, she ran for the U.S. Senate, but lost the election to the late Sen. Daniel Akaka. She vowed to continue pushing for clean and renewable energy policies.
At the state level, she stressed the importance of listening to her constituents.
“Every two years – even when I ran unopposed – I walked door-to-door to talk with residents. Our District’s people deserve to be personally contacted and heard by anyone who wants to earn their votes. It’s physically demanding but immensely rewarding. It’s the best way to get to know constituents as individuals and to listen to them in a one-on-one setting,” she added.
Thielen says after her current term ends, she’ll continue to be an active voice in her community.
