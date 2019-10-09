‘Keep Hawaii Hawaii’ campaign aims to educate visitors about respecting land, culture and privacy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We've all heard the phrase "Keep the Country Country."
Now, a new proposal to “Keep Hawaii Hawaii.”
"We're getting to a point that if we don't as a city get involved in managing our tourism better, then the residents are going to start turning against our number one economy and that could hurt us in the long run so we have to get a grasp on this now," said Councilwoman Kymberly Pine.
Pine introduced a bill that would require all visitors sign a pledge to keep Hawaii Hawaii.
The city would work with airlines and cruise ships to make visitors more respectful.
In Pine’s district, an area that is known to locals as “Tunnels” is now commonly called “Mermaid Caves” thanks to social media.
"I love it. It's so beautiful. And being able to jump in the water over there and get in the caves down there, it's really cool,” said Kaitlyn Woodall.
Woodall just moved to Hawaii from Georgia five months ago. She said she discovered the place through Instagram.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority says Hawaii had more than 900,000 visitors in August, an increase of about 10-percent from last year.
Meanwhile, Pine said a University of Hawaii study (“Rethinking Hawaii Tourism: Time to Shift from Marketing to Managing Tourism?”) reports that consistent tourism growth has city and state resources on the verge of being overwhelmed.
Nalani-Tearsjah Aipoalani-Tuaoi-Tootoo was born and raised in Nanakuli. She says she remembers when it was locals only.
“Not too many tourists knew about this. So, this is where all the kids came,” she said. “It's just the rubbish, the mess and sometimes how they don't respect the locals here. Not all, but some."
Woodall believes the pledge will help.
“I know when I’m on a plane and I get a form going into a state kind of scares me like I really need to do this. So, I think it will help yeah,” she said.
Aipoalani-Tuaoi-Tootoo says she’s hopeful, but not holding her breath.
“People can always say something and do different. I mean I guess it’s worth a try. But I gatta see it to believe it.”
