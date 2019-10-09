If you’ve failed the road test for a license, you’re in good company

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are two options when you take the road test for a driver’s license: You either pass or you fail.
And it turns out lots of people fail.
In fact, of the 29,156 road tests given on Oahu last year, 53% got a big, fat F. That means more than half of road tests ended with people having to come back another day.
The city says that pass-fail ratio is in line with what other jurisdictions see.
But to boost the pass rate, they’ve released a new brochure aimed at making sure people are familiar with the latest rules of the road.
“This effort is an attempt to make applicants more aware of their responsibilities as drivers,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “We believe the brochure puts them in a better position to successfully pass the road test.”
