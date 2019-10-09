HPD says driver in Ewa crash intentionally drove into a rail pillar, killing self, passenger

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police released new details Wednesday into an Ewa crash that left two people dead last week.
Police say they were handling the investigation into the Oct. 2 crash as a second-degree murder and an unattended death case.
According to police records, the driver intentionally drove into a pillar for the rail project in the West Loch, Ewa area.
The vehicle burst into flames moments after impact. When emergency crews arrived on scene, flames had engulfed the vehicle.
The bodies of the driver and passenger were nearly burned beyond recognition, authorities said.
Identities of the driver and passenger haven’t yet been released.
The motive behind the crash is also unclear at this time.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.