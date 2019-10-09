A Hawaii woman thought she won $9K in Vegas. The jackpot was actually much larger

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (HawaiiNewsNow) -Another Hawaii resident just hit it big in the Ninth Island.
Boyd Gaming said an unnamed Hawaii visitor was playing the Aristocrat’s Madonna™ Slot Game at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel on Monday when the reels stopped in her favor.
Boyd said at first, the lucky winner thought she had only won $9,000. It wasn’t until the slot attendant notified her that the payout was much much larger.
The Madonna-themed game paid out a grand jackpot of $931,640 after four Madonna symbols and a Wild icon aligned at 6:12 p.m. that evening.
The winner, who was staying across the street at the California Hotel and Casino, opted to remain anonymous.
It’s unclear how much she’s walking away after taxes, or how the money will be spent.
She’s the second known Hawaii resident who recently won a significant amount of money while gambling in Las Vegas.
Last month, Eric Santos of Kahului won more than $96,000 playing video keno.
