Forecast: Trade winds strengthening, more showers due on Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will build back across the area through Wednesday as the area of high pressure strengthens to our northeast. The trades will reach locally strong levels, especially over the eastern half of the island chain by Wednesday night, then shift to the southeast over the smaller islands late Thursday. The southeast winds will shift back to trades with a drier air-mass on Friday night through Saturday. A wet, showery, situation is likely for all, if not most of the islands between Thursday and Friday.