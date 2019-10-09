Forecast: Trade winds strengthening, more showers due on Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will build back across the area through Wednesday as the area of high pressure strengthens to our northeast. The trades will reach locally strong levels, especially over the eastern half of the island chain by Wednesday night, then shift to the southeast over the smaller islands late Thursday. The southeast winds will shift back to trades with a drier air-mass on Friday night through Saturday. A wet, showery, situation is likely for all, if not most of the islands between Thursday and Friday.
The current northerly swell is on the decline, but a new long period small north-northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday into Friday. A west swell may reach exposed coasts later this weekend and early next week. Surf along east facing shores will increase during the second half of the week as east to southeast winds increase. Small south- southwest pulses from the southern Pacific will keep the surf from going flat along south facing shores through Friday.
