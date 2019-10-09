3 divers rescued off Maui after getting separated from their boat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coast Guard rescued three divers Monday who got separated from their vessel about 30 miles off Kahului and spent hours treading water.
Coast Guard Lt. Megan Bowis said the divers are all seasoned.
“It can happen to anyone. By staying together and calling attention to themselves with their fins and splashing we found them," said Bowis, command center chief at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu.
The operator of the 23-foot vessel that was transporting the divers called the Coast Guard about 2 p.m. Monday to report them missing.
A Coast Guard helicopter and two vessels were dispatched, and the search ensued.
It wasn’t immediately clear how long the divers were missing. But nighttime Coast Guard video captured the divers waving their fins to a Coast Guard helicopter overhead.
Once the divers were rescued, the Coast Guard took them back to their vessel and they were escorted to Kahului. The divers were not injured.
Chief Petty Officer Ekahi Lee, officer-in-charge of Coast Guard Station Maui, called the rescue “super successful.”
“These guys stuck together. We got assets out on the scene quickly and we saved three lives,” Lee said.
