Big Island police urge triathletes training for Ironman to follow rules of the road
The 2019 IRONMAN World Championship is set for this weekend in Kona. (Source: Ironman)
By HNN Staff | October 9, 2019 at 1:57 PM HST - Updated October 9 at 1:57 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police are urging triathletes gearing up for this weekend’s Ironman Championship in Kona to obey the rules of the road.

Officers recently cited two triathletes for riding side-by-side without a shoulder lane. Another was caught running a stop sign.

Police also report several crashes involving cyclists.

One crash involved a biker hitting the back of a vehicle making a right turn. A second happened when a gust of wind blew one cyclist into another.

The Iron Man world championship is set for Saturday.

