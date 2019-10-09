Big Island police urge triathletes training for Ironman to follow rules of the road

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police are urging triathletes gearing up for this weekend’s Ironman Championship in Kona to obey the rules of the road.
Officers recently cited two triathletes for riding side-by-side without a shoulder lane. Another was caught running a stop sign.
Police also report several crashes involving cyclists.
One crash involved a biker hitting the back of a vehicle making a right turn. A second happened when a gust of wind blew one cyclist into another.
The Iron Man world championship is set for Saturday.
