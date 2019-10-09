Big Island police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Hawaii Island say they have arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting another man in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Monday night.
Kamanaokaaina Nokooka, 31, was wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting, which happened at a home on 15th Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say a 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is reported to be in stable condition.
Nokooka, a Puna resident, is described as being 5-foot-11, and weighing 260 pounds, with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. He’s considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
This story will be updated.
