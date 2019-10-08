Warriors hit the road for pivotal match-up against #14 Boise St.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top two teams in the Mountain West Conference will face off this Saturday when the University of Hawai’i football team travels to 14th-ranked Boise State in a nationally televised game on ESPN2.
The Broncos are currently tied atop the Mountain division of the Mountain West Conference, with a 2-0 conference record, while the Warriors sit in sole possession of first place in the West division.
Although Boise, Idaho is a place the Warriors have historically struggled in the past, head coach Nick Rolovich believes his teams focus is more so on themselves then their opponents.
“It’s not about anybody else, it’s about us," said Rolovich following Tuesday’s practice in Manoa. “You get psyched out because it’s Boise, or Washington, you won’t play your best football so it’s about staying together and staying dialed in on what we have to do.”
Boise State leads the all-time series against the Warriors 12-3. The Broncos have won the last six meetings dating back to 2008, including the last five by 35 points or more.
UH offensive lineman J.R. Hensley says it doesn’t matter who their opponent is, the Warriors have approached every team this season with a new mentality.
“We’re seeing a lot of faceless opponents,” said Hensley. “I don’t think there is a guy out here who cares so much about the name that’s on the jersey that were playing, it’s more so about controlling what we can control.”
The Warriors offense continues to put up huge numbers as Cole McDonald leads the Mountain West in eight categories including passing yards per game (325.8 ypg), passing efficiency (161.0) and passing touchdowns (17).
However on Saturday, McDonald is expecting one of the best defenses he’s seen all year.
“They are a sound defense,” said McDonald. " They’re really good players, but we’re just going to go in and execute do our job and come out on top."
The teams will meet Saturday, Oct. 12 with kick-off set for 8:15 p.m. MT (4:15 p.m. HT) at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.