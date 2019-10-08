Waikiki doctor pleads guilty to filing nearly $1M in false medical claims

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waikiki doctor pleaded guilty Monday to medical fraud charges exceeding $250,000.
Dr. Sung Yang admitted to filing fraudulent claims amounting to nearly $1 million to government and private insurance agencies.
Insurers ended up paying a little over a quarter million.
Yang owns the a walk-in clinic that also touts itself as an anti-aging center.
He is scheduled for sentencing in January and remains free on bond.
