Waikiki doctor pleads guilty to filing nearly $1M in false medical claims
Dr. Sung Yang, a Honolulu physician, has pleaded guilty to medical fraud charges. (Source: (Image: Dr. Sung Yang/Website))
By HNN Staff | October 7, 2019 at 4:11 PM HST - Updated October 7 at 4:11 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waikiki doctor pleaded guilty Monday to medical fraud charges exceeding $250,000.

Dr. Sung Yang admitted to filing fraudulent claims amounting to nearly $1 million to government and private insurance agencies.

Insurers ended up paying a little over a quarter million.

Yang owns the a walk-in clinic that also touts itself as an anti-aging center.

He is scheduled for sentencing in January and remains free on bond.

