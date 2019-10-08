Two young monk seals found dead on Oahu’s North Shore, NOAA says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -On Monday, Hawaii Marine Animal Response officials revealed the deaths of two young Hawaiian monk seals in recent months.
NOAA identified them as RL44, also known as Nanea, and RK88, or Kuokala.
Two-month-old Nanea was found dead on Oahu’s North Shore on Sept. 24, according to NOAA. They say the circumstances surrounding her death indicated that she did not die of natural causes.
NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is investigating. They’re asking anyone with information to call (800) 853-1964.
The other monk seal pup, Kuokala, died earlier this year in a lay gill net, NOAA said in an online notice. A necropsy and histopathology determined that he drowned.
His remains were found at Camp Erdman on Aug. 21. NOAA says he was spotted regularly in the weeks before his death.
Post-mortem results showed that Kuokala was healthy at the time of his death and there were no underlying diseases or other health concerns.
Illegal lay gill nets should be reported to the Dept. of Land and Natural Resources at (808) 643-DLNR (3567).
This story may be updated.
