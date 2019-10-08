Target gears up to hire more than 1,000 local workers for holiday season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Looking for seasonal work? Target is looking to hire more than 1,000 people locally for the holiday season.
They’ll be holding their first hiring event this weekend where interested employees can meet with store leaders and be interviewed on the spot.
Two hiring rounds will be held: The first runs from Oct. 11 - 13 at all Target locations, followed by a second round on Nov. 2 and 3. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all days.
The chain is looking to fill positions nation-wide ranging from roles in stores to distribution centers and more.
Starting pay begins at $13 an hour. Employees will also be eligible for perks including discounts online and on select merchandise.
For more information or to apply online in advance, head to TargetSeasonalJobs.com where you can secure a specific interview time.
