Shark sightings prompt closure of Kauai’s Kealia Beach Park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs were posted at Kauai’s Kealia Beach on Tuesday following reports of several shark sightings.
Ocean Safety officials say they closed the beach to swimming after beachgoers reported seeing a pair of sharks near shore.
Lifeguards who responded to the area said they spotted a reef shark measuring close to eight feet in length that was swimming nearby.
Laniakea Beach on Oahu’s North Shore after several hammerhead sharks were spotted offshore.
The beach will be closed until Wednesday, when lifeguards will conduct another search for sharks before reopening the beach.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.