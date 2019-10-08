Man dies in waters off Kauai after apparently being struck by a boat

POIPU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A body was pulled from waters off Kauai’s southern shore Sunday.
The man’s identity hasn’t yet been released.
Police say they responded to a call of a boat hitting a diver around 12:40 p.m. near Keoniloa Bay.
Officials say there was no dive flag or float visible when the boat struck the man.
The body was located just before 1:30 p.m. and brought to Shipwreck’s Beach.
AMR medics took over life saving efforts while rushing the man to Wilcox Memorial Hospital.
He was later pronounced dead.
