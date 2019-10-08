“Looks like a cover up” State Senator about backers of public safety trainer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Public Safety Department’s top trainer appears to be off the hook, for now.
The state Labor Board is dropping it’s request for Marte Martinez’s personnel file after fierce resistance from two other state agencies defending Martinez: PSD and the Attorney General’s office.
Martinez, the woman in charge of training more than a thousand sheriffs deputies and adult corrections officers, didn’t show up for a hearing on September 25, to answer questions about her education claims.
Martinez was promoted at least three times within PSD, each promotion application lists different accomplishments from colleges: degrees, credits and certifications.
But a Hawaii News Now investigation showed some of those colleges didn’t even have records of her attendance.
The Public Safety Department and the Attorney General’s office have refused to turn over Martinez’s personnel file, calling the request an abuse of power that violated state personnel confidentiality rules.
Instead, the Labor Board will no longer consider Martinez an expert witness, reducing the credibility of her previous testimony about training for adult corrections officers.
The board will decide if a fired ACO should get his job back after an alleged jailhouse beating. The ACO claims he wasn’t properly trained.
State Senator Clarence Nishihara is calling it a cover up, “It’s against the law to lie on an official document and to repeatedly lie in the document,” Nishihara says PSD doesn’t want to admit that they did not verify Martinez’s education claims on her promotion applications and once they found out, turned the other way, “They must not have wanted to dig too much deeper and would implicate themselves.”
Nishihara is considering a senate investigation saying without verifying Martinez’s college claims, the state could face lawsuits over the actions of those she trained.
In a statement, PSD said they cannot comment on the results of an internal investigation, also citing privacy rules. They would not disclose if they ever verified her education accomplishments.
