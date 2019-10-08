Light winds to bring humid conditions with spotty showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and lingering moisture will keep warm and humid conditions in place through Tuesday. Clouds and showers will favor interior and leeward locations, mainly through the afternoon and early evening periods. Although trade winds are forecast to return Wednesday through the second half of the week, showers will likely increase as tropical moisture moves through from east to west. A drier trade wind pattern is expected for the weekend.
Surf along north facing shores will peak overnight and hold into Tuesday before lowering as a north swell moves through.Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Wednesday, then rise through the second half of the week. Small south-southwest pulses from the southern Pacific will keep the surf from going flat along south facing shores through Friday.
