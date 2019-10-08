Legacy Hilo Rehab and Nursing Center files for bankruptcy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island nursing home has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Legacy Hilo Rehab and Nursing Center is set to be sold to its managing company, Hilo SNF.
The Hawaii Tribune Herald reports that Legacy Hilo’s revenues came out to about $10 million last year, but expenses were more than $11 million.
Legacy Hilo’s president told the paper that they’ll continue caring for the patients during the bankruptcy filing and that the staffing will not change.
The facility has about 70 patients and 120 employees.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.