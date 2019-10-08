Health experts say many in Hawaii don’t know about HIV prevention pill

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New CDC data shows the majority of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who don’t know they have the virus or by those diagnosed and not receiving care.
It’s estimated that more than one million people are living with HIV in the United States, and 165,000 don’t know they have the virus.
Nearly 40 years after the crisis began there are still huge gaps in testing and treatment that need to be targeted.
"The CDC recommends that everyone in the nation gets tested at least once for HIV," said Dr. Jonathan Mermin, Director of the National Center for HIV/AIDS.
There are about 39,000 new HIV infections every year in the U.S., about 50 percent occur in the southern states where access to prevention and treatment can be limited.
A new federal initiative aims to end the country’s HIV epidemic. The goal is to reduce new infections by at least 90 percent over 10 years.
The CDC says progress in HIV prevention has stalled in recent years with the rate of new infections leveling off.
“Some of that is because there are still people who don’t know they have HIV, and there are people who have HIV that aren’t accessing the treatment necessary,” Mermin said, “some of the people who are eligible for PrEP, this pill that prevents you from getting HIV, aren’t getting it.”
Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, is a prevention option for people who are at high risk of getting HIV.
It's meant to be used consistently, as a pill taken every day, and to be used with other prevention options such as condoms.
Jefferson Remo of the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center said PrEP has been available since 2012.
“Seven years later and we still have a lot of people coming in not knowing that PrEP is a pill that can prevent HIV and protect you from HIV,” Remo said.
The CDC points to studies that have shown that PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99 percent when taken daily.
Health officials say ending the epidemic is possible, but it's only going to happen if these type of services are available to the people who need them.
This Saturday there is benefit for the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center - which assists in HIV testing and treatment.
The Aloha Pride Street Festival will be held on Cooke Street starting at 11 a.m. in Kakaako.
All this month, Hawaii News Now is publishing a series of profiles and stories to mark Honolulu Pride Month. For more information about upcoming events, visit our Guide To Honolulu Pride.
Other stories in this series:
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.