DOE awarded $50M federal grant to boost literacy skills in kids

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Education Department has been awarded a five-year, $50 million federal grant to boost literacy development at Hawaii public schools.
The Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grant is designed to expose student to dual language opportunities, advance third grade literacy skills, and improve family education and engagement.
“Our goal is to provide an equitable education to all students today, preparing them for tomorrow," said schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto, in a news release.
“Students with strong literacy skills early in their education, including multi-literacy and dual language skills, have greater opportunities for more advanced studies and competitive career paths."
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.