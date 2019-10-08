Death row exoneree facing robbery charges is arrested for trying to leave state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former death row inmate Isaiah McCoy has been arrested in Honolulu ― again.
State deputy sheriffs took him into custody Tuesday morning for violating the terms of his release after trying to leave the state. He was transferred to OCCC.
However, court documents don’t appear to specify that he’s not allowed to leave the state.
McCoy is charged in a Waikiki robbery that happened last month.
He posted bail in that case on Sept. 18.
He also faced federal charges for a sex trafficking ring, but those charges were eventually dismissed.
McCoy was exonerated for murder in Delaware in 2016.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.