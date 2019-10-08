Broken water main in Kailua leaves 93 town houses without water

Broken water main on Keolu Drive. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | October 8, 2019 at 5:59 AM HST - Updated October 8 at 5:59 AM

KAILUA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Board of Water Supply crews are working to fix a broken water main on Keolu Drive in Kailua.

The break in the 12-inch line was reported just before 2 a.m.

BWS officials are on scene working to conduct repairs.

Officials said the mauka-bound lanes of Keolu Drive were collapsing as a result.

Drivers should look at using alternative routes. One lane in each direction is open, the BWS said.

Roving water wagons are available. To make a request, call 748-5000 ext. 1.

No word on when repairs will be completed.

This story may be updated.

