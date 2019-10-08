Broken water main in Kailua leaves 93 town houses without water

KAILUA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Board of Water Supply crews are working to fix a broken water main on Keolu Drive in Kailua.
The break in the 12-inch line was reported just before 2 a.m.
BWS officials are on scene working to conduct repairs.
Officials said the mauka-bound lanes of Keolu Drive were collapsing as a result.
Drivers should look at using alternative routes. One lane in each direction is open, the BWS said.
Roving water wagons are available. To make a request, call 748-5000 ext. 1.
No word on when repairs will be completed.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.