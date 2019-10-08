Maui woman’s years-long Ancestry.com search leads to 8 new siblings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cathy Carr was 3 months old when her parents put her up for adoption.
All her life, she wondered about her biological family. Some of those questions have now been answered.
“I never thought in a million years anything like this would ever happen,” she said.
Carr, 65, spent the last six years searching for her relatives through Ancestry.com. A year ago, the Maui resident finally got a match to someone who shares her DNA.
Then she got her birth certificate.
"In a matter of two days I had a name of my mother, I had a name of my father. And now I have all these siblings," she said.
Carr now has eight new brothers and sisters ― six from her father and two from her mother.
Last month, she traveled to Montana to meet some of them face-to-face.
"They all walked in and I felt like I was staring at myself," she said.
Some of her siblings live an area she visited several times over the years, not knowing how close she was to relatives.
Carr’s daughter is amazed and pleased that her mother’s search is over.
"It's crazy how 65 years later this has come to be," Chasity Ah You said. "I think it's been a huge blessing for her."
Both of Carr’s biological parents have died.
She had a million questions about them, especially her father.
"They told me what kind of a person he was. He was a great dad. He was always there to make sure they worked hard," she said.
Ah You said her mom’s day-to-day outlook is a brighter now.
"She's super happy. And I think she's still in disbelief that she actually found family," Ah You said.
Carr met Jennifer, Shelley, Jeff, Susie, Ronnie and Becci. She said she and her sisters have a lot in common, including their fondness for the color pink. They all showed up wearing it.
She’s still on cloud nine.
“I was in full-on tears,” she said. “It was very exciting.”
Carr and her husband, Jim, live in Makawao. They’re hoping for a family reunion on Maui.
