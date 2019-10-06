Weakening cold front may bring a few more showers for Kauai, Oahu

A dissipating cold front is forecast to sink southward over Kauai and Oahu through Monday. There hasn’t been a lot of moisture associated with the weakening cloud band, but there is a slight chance of a few more showers for those islands. Winds will be light over the entire state, which could lead to afternoon clouds and maybe a pop-up shower or two. Stronger trade winds will build by midweek. Another disturbance is forecast to bring showery weather again on Thursday.
At the beach, a north-northwest swell that began rising Sunday will be reinforced by another north swell Monday. North shore surf should peak late Monday before lowering slowly Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf along other shores will be small through much of the week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.