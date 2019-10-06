Weakening cold front may bring a few more showers for Kauai, Oahu

A dissipating cold front is forecast to sink southward over Kauai and Oahu through Monday. There hasn’t been a lot of moisture associated with the weakening cloud band, but there is a slight chance of a few more showers for those islands. Winds will be light over the entire state, which could lead to afternoon clouds and maybe a pop-up shower or two. Stronger trade winds will build by midweek. Another disturbance is forecast to bring showery weather again on Thursday.