State: Everyone should stop vaping immediately as reported lung illnesses mount

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has issued a new health advisory urging those who vape to stop immediately until more is known about why people are getting sick.
Nationally, there have been 1,000 reports of serious lung illnesses linked to vaping and 18 people have died. So far, there’s been one vaping-related illness confirmed in Hawaii.
“Vaping is not safe, and everyone is advised to stop using vaping products until more is known about their association with serious lung disease,” Health Director Bruce Anderson said, in a news release.
“Parents are advised to talk with their children about the dangers of vaping, and physicians are reminded to ask their patients with symptoms of lung illness or injury about their use of e-cigarettes or their history of vaping and report cases to the Department of Health for investigation.”
The new advice comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health experts across 48 states scramble to figure out why vaping is triggering potentially life-threatening lung illnesses.
Here are the state’s recommendations in the new health advisory:
- Do not use e-cigarettes or vaping devices of any kind.
- If you choose to continue using vaping devices, do not use off-market products.
- Pregnant women should not use e-cigarettes and vaping products of any kind.
- Children and youth should never use e-cigarettes and vaping devices.
Gov. David Ige said the illnesses linked to vaping are a “serious nationwide concern.”
"In Hawaii, our children are especially at risk as we have some of the highest estimated rates of e-cigarette use among our high school and middle school youth,” Ige said.
The governor also said Monday that the Health Department will ban any products that are eventually linked to the vaping-related illnesses and introduce legislation to further restrict vaping products.
An estimated 26 percent of high schoolers and 16 percent of middle schoolers in Hawaii smoke e-cigarettes ― one of the highest youth vaping rates in the nation.
The estimated national average for high school youth is 13 percent.
The Health Department said anyone who feels ill after using a vaping device should see a healthcare provider or call the Hawaii Poison Hotline at 1-800-222-1222. Symptoms to watch out for include shortness of breath, coughing, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever or abdominal pain.
Adults using a vaping device to kick a cigarette habit are being urged not to return to smoking cigarettes. For help to quit, call the Hawaii Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-7848-669).
