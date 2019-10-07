Red carpet event planned at Pearl Harbor-Hickam for “Midway” film

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is a special red carpet and screening event in the works for the new film “Midway” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, according to a public relations contact for Lionsgate Films.
Pearl Harbor-Hickam officials confirmed that the event will take place Sunday, October 20 at Sharkey Theater.
The event will be invitation only and is not open to the public.
“Midway” is a highly anticipated war film directed by Roland Emmerich.
The film has an all-star cast, and Pearl Harbor-Hickam officials said some celebrities will be in attendance at the Sharkey Theater event, but officials could not give further details because the event is still being finalized.
Credited actors and actresses in the film include, Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss and Woody Harrelson, according to IMDB.
“Midway” centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
The film, based on the real-life events, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds, according to IMDB.
A large portion of the movie was shot at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and other locations around Hawaii, with many residents taking on roles as extras.
“Midway” is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 8 by Lionsgate.
