The new Kihei High School could face potential delays, state lawmaker worries

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The long-awaited Kihei High School might be delayed again.
State Sen. Rosalyn Baker, who represents the area, tells the Star-Advertiser she believes the campus won’t be ready until the 2023 school year.
The school is still officially on-track to open in 2021, but officials say that could be pushed back if a pedestrian overpass or underpass is required to cross Piilani Highway.
The campus is being built on the mauka side of the busy highway, away from the more densely populated areas of Kihei.
Baker has been pushing for the new school for over a decade.
Right now, most DOE high school students in Kihei have to go all the way to Kahului to enroll in Maui High School.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.