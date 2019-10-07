Janet Jackson adds third Hawaii show; tickets on sale Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Janet Jackson just added another show to her stop in Hawaii.
The global music icon will hit the stage a third time on Nov. 23 at the Blaisdell Center due to high demand.
Tickets for the newly added show go on sale on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online here or at the Blaisdell Center Box office.
Her other two shows are set for Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.
The performances are part of Jackson’s 30th anniversary celebration of Rhythm Nation.
Jackson last performed in the islands in 2015.
This story may be updated.
