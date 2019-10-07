Illegal lay net with trapped sharks in it seized from Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday, following-up on a citizen complaint, officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement recovered an estimated 1,000 feet of unattended lay net within Kaneohe Bay.
At approximately 10:40 a.m. the officers, from the Windward Oahu District discovered the double-panel net was unregistered, according to DOCARE officials.
They found several dead hammerhead sharks in the net and recovered a 16-foot boat as evidence.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.