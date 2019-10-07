Illegal lay net with trapped sharks in it seized from Kaneohe Bay

DOCARE Officers report that unregistered, unattended, illegal lay nets continue to be a major concern, particularly on O’ahu’s windward side. (Source: DLNR)
By HNN Staff | October 6, 2019 at 4:29 PM HST - Updated October 6 at 4:47 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday, following-up on a citizen complaint, officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement recovered an estimated 1,000 feet of unattended lay net within Kaneohe Bay.

No suspects have been identified and anyone with information is encouraged to call the 24-hour DOCARE tip line at 643-DLNR (3567) or download the free DLNRTip app available for android devices and iPhones.
At approximately 10:40 a.m. the officers, from the Windward Oahu District discovered the double-panel net was unregistered, according to DOCARE officials.

They found several dead hammerhead sharks in the net and recovered a 16-foot boat as evidence.

