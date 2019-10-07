Hanauma Bay reopens after week-long repaving project

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Visitors flocked to Hanauma Bay Monday after it reopened following a week-long closure.
Gates opened as planned at 6 a.m. after the city completed a repaving project at the popular attraction. Crews improved the the pavement from the main road down to the parking lot.
It came at an estimated cost of $295,000.
The beach sees an estimated 3,000 people a day. The phone number for information on the nature reserve is also changing.
There used to be two separate lines visitors could call, but they have been merged into one. The new number is 768-6861.
The old phone numbers will be up for a few weeks, before being shut down. Pre-recorded messages will direct callers to the new number.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.