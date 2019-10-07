Halona Lookout parking lot to close for filming of Netflix movie

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Halona Lookout parking lot will be closed after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 until 10 p.m. Monday evening, Oct. 7.
A film crew for the Netflix movie “Finding Ohana” will have large scale equipment in the parking lot.
For the safety of the public, the parking lot will be closed for the day while the filming takes place.
The city said it reviewed an initial request for sharing the parking lot with the public, but is erring on the side of caution with this scheduled closure.
