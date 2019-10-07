Former Kauai hotel janitor sentenced for secret bathroom recordings

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A former janitor at the Kauai Marriott has been sentenced to a year in prison.
The Garden Island reports that Alan Ganir allegedly recorded secret cellphone videos of his female coworkers using an employee bathroom.
Ganir pleaded no contest to violation of privacy earlier this year, and was also given four years probation.
The Garden Island says the 40-year-old was arrested in September last year after a coworker discovered Ganir’s iPhone secretly recording video through a hole in a tissue box that was stashed behind a toilet in the women’s employee locker room.
He has since been fired from the hotel.
