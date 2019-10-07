Forecast: Light winds with humid conditions takeover through Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light and variable winds will continue through the first half of the week. Light winds combined with a band of moisture associated with an old frontal boundary moving into the area will keep the warm and humid conditions in place. Clouds and showers will mostly favor interior and leeward locations, especially through the afternoon and early evening periods. Trade winds are due back on Wednesday with a slight increase in showers through Thursday. A drier trade wind pattern is expected next weekend.