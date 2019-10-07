Elderly Kailua-Kona man killed when his vehicle rolled over him is identified

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police have identified the Kailua-Kona man who was killed last month when his vehicle rolled backwards over him on a hill.
The 86-year-old was identified as Edgar William Schwoyer.
Police said the incident happened on Sept. 6.
Schwoyer was driving a white 1999 Ford Ranger on Pueo Road when, for unknown reasons, he got out of the vehicle. He was behind it when the vehicle started to roll backwards, striking him.
Schwoyer was taken to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The traffic fatality is the 16th so far this year on the Big Island compared to 21 at the same time last year.
