Community group re-envisions Pali Lanes as a new community space

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hamakua Group is re-envisioning the Pali Lanes.
They are looking into the space off Hekili Street. They’re picturing the building as a town center with an outdoor performance stage, while maintaining the Pali Lanes tower and dome.
The plan also calls for preserving and renovating the bowling alley, as well as added space for community groups and farmers markets.
The group recently released before and after renderings showing what they have in mind.
Members of the group are not city planners, however, but they are longtime Kailua residents who are hopeful the space can be revitalized with new life.
The Pali Lanes’ current lease expires at the end of January.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.