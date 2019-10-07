Body found near Windward Oahu trail during search efforts for missing Oahu man

MAUNAWILI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Volunteers searching for a missing Oahu man Sunday made a grim discovery near the Olomana Trail.
Search organizer Chris Berquist told Hawaii News Now that crews found a body below Olomana’s second peak just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
“When we hiked in we chopped down an area so that they could lower somebody in and they were able to airlift him out,” Berquist said.
Berquist is an experienced searcher who helped find missing hiker Amanda Eller. She vanished in May and was found alive after 17 days in a Maui nature preserve.
Berquist is among the many helping loved ones find Nicholas Tachino. The 51-year-old went missing Sept. 23. Tachino’s family vows to continue searching for him until they know he is found.
Firefighters airlifted the body from the area. The body has not been identified and police have opened an unattended death investigation. The Medical Examiner’s office is also investigating.
