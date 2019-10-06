11 Wahine stunned by UC Irvine in conference home opener

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 11 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (12-2, 2-1 Big West) fell victim to the upset bug in a five set loss to UC Irvine (4-12, 1-3 Big West) on Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Anteaters recorded their first win ever against Hawai’i in a reverse sweep, 25-11, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 13-15.
Freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig led the way for the Wahine hammering down 14 kills while senior setter Norene Iosia tallied a double-double with a career-high six service aces in the loss.
The Wahine jumped out to a two-set lead early in the match before falling in consecutive sets in three, four, and five.
Following the game, Wahine head coach Robyn Ah Mow said simply said 'we have to work and play harder."
For the second straight match UH was out-blocked, 8.5-to-6.0. The five blocks was a season low for the Rainbow Wahine. UH was out-hit by UC Irvine, .246-to-.229.
The Rainbow Wahine have a quick turnarournd as the 'Bows battle Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m.
The match vs. the Titans will follow UH’s annual Alumnae Game which starts at 4:30 p.m.
