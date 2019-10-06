11 UH downs Cal St. Fullerton in five set thriller

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 11 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (13-2, 3-1 Big West) rallied for the reverse sweep against Cal State Fullerton, 22-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-12 on Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Senior setter Norene Iosia thrived in clutch moments for the Wahine as she helped lead the charge reverting to her role of setter/outside hitter in the third set.
After trailing by two sets to start the match, the Wahine rallied to win the final three in a dramatic turn of events.
Iosia, finished with 26 assists, 17 digs, while four Rainbow Wahine tallied double-doubles in the five set thriller.
Freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig led UH hammering down 16 kills and tied her career-high with 20 digs. It marked her eighth-straight match with double-digit kills and 12th-time overall this year.
Hellvig has led UH in kills in seven out of the last eight matches, and it is the sixth time that Hellvig has posted double-figures in digs and it was her fifth double-double of the year.
Hawai’i will head back on the road for a couple of huge conference matches at Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara who remain unbeaten in the Big West.
UH will take on the Mustangs on Oct. 11 and UCSB on Oct. 12. Both matches are slated to start at 4:00 p.m. HT
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.