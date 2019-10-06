Saturday night week 10 prep football recap

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The #2 Punahou Buff and Blue got all they could handle from #4 Kahuku in a 21-13 win at Aloha Stadium.
Punahou running back Vincent Terrell led the way with 83 rushing yards and 86 receiving yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns for the Buff and Blue.
Although #2 Punahou and #4 Kahuku served as the prime-time game at Aloha Stadium PAC-5 and Pearly City was a treat to watch in the early afternoon as the game came down to the final play of the game, with the Wolfpack getting the victory.
Meanwhile over on the eastside the Kailua Surfriders rattled off a homecoming win in a 26-21 battle with rival Castle. The Surfriders scored 20 unanswered points, led by a monster rushing performance by senior running back Samson Rasay.
Here’s a look at how other teams fared Week 10 of the prep season.
#2 Punahou (8-1-0) 21
#4 Kahuku (5-3-0) 13
#3 Mililani (7-2-0) 21
#14 Kapolei (4-6-0) 0
#9 Iolani (7-2-0) 25
#10 Leilehua (7-1-0) 28
Kailua (4-5-0) 26
Castle (2-6-0) 21
Waialua (5-4-0) 35
Kalani (4-5-0) 26
PAC-5 (5-3-0) 28
Pearl City (2-7-0) 21
#11 Damien (7-2-0) 48
Aiea (1-8-0) 0
Pahoa (0-6-0) 6
Hawaii Prep (5-1-0) 62
Konawaena (6-2-0) 41
Waiakea (0-8-0) 0
Maui (1-6-0) 27
King Kekaulike (3-4-0) 30
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.