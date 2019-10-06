Muggy air brings pop up showers after daytime heating

On this Aloha Monday, it is feeling a little more humid. The trade winds are gone bringing on the elevated humidity. This pattern will last through Wednesay.
Light winds and lingering moisture will keep warm and humid conditions over the state through Wednesday. With this set up, you can expect clouds and showers to favor interior and leeward locations, mainly through the afternoon and early evening periods after daytime heating.
Although the trade winds are forecast to return Thursday through the second half of the week, showers will likely increase as tropical moisture moves through from east to west. We will be tapped into this pool of deep tropical moisture has E/SE winds briefly set up shop. This will bring enhanced windward and mauka showers to some islands; initially starting with the eastern end.
Then expect a drier trade wind pattern is expected for the weekend.
Let's talk surf! The NWS has NO alerts up for the ocean nor due to weather.
The current north swell is expected to steadily build through the afternoon today, peak tonight and gradually lower Tuesday and Wednesday. North shore surf will then remain small Thursday through the weekend, with a few small swells possible Thursday night through the weekend.
Surf along all other shores will be small through much of the week. With trades suppressed over and upwind of the islands, trade wind swell will remain well below seasonal levels through Wednesday. As trades strengthen, east shore surf is expected to rise back to near or slightly above normal levels Thursday through the weekend.
