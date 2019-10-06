Mostly dry with light winds, but a front is nearing for Kauai

A weakening cold front is about 70 miles to the north of Kauai and should reach the Garden Isle sometime Sunday afternoon and Oahu on Monday. We’re not expecting a whole lot in the way of showers, but it might get a little wet for windward areas of those islands as the front arrives. Until then, we’re expecting dry conditions with light winds.
One welcome byproduct of the front is that it may bring some slightly cooler temperatures for Kauai and Oahu. We’re talking about daytime highs in the mid 80s Monday with overnight lows near 70. It will still be rather warm for the rest of the island chain. The front itself should dissipate over the northern end of the state, with breezier trade winds coming in late Tuesday into Wednesday.
At the beach, there’s a swell that will bring some overhead sets for north shores, with the waves peaking well below advisory levels on Monday. West shores will also see a small boost. East shores are falling with the weakening trades, while south shores will hold steady at about 1 to 3 feet. No marine warnings are currently posted.
